IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,117 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after acquiring an additional 312,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,144,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,977,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,190,000 after buying an additional 193,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock worth $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

