IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $1,418,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $4,577,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,434 shares during the period.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI opened at $30.68 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

