IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the last quarter. Accenture plc purchased a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in nCino by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.33 million. Analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,823,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,718.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $262,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at $262,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

