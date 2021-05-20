IFP Advisors Inc Has $61,000 Stock Position in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in TCG BDC were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGBD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 111,157 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in TCG BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 446,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $746.51 million, a PE ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

