IFP Advisors Inc Has $66,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.