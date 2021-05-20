IFP Advisors Inc Invests $63,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Coupang during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the first quarter worth $989,000.

In related news, Director Lydia Jett bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $999,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bom Suk Kim sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of CPNG stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.94.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52).

Several research firms have recently commented on CPNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

