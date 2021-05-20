IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Edison International by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX opened at $57.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average is $59.99. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.38%.

EIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

