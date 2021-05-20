IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

Shares of RXT stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.06. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

