IG Group’s (IGGHY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IGGHY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. IG Group has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.07.

Get IG Group alerts:

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.