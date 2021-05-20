ImageCash Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $54,812.89 and approximately $2.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00072057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.89 or 0.00416740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.65 or 0.00217553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004253 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.88 or 0.00982632 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00033987 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,361,021 coins and its circulating supply is 5,242,021 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

