ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.70

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 10.70 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.42 ($0.11). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 8.55 ($0.11), with a volume of 175,838 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.69.

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, anti-infectives, metabolism, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

