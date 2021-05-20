Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Position Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBTX. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.68.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total transaction of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,453,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,123 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,094. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

