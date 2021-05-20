Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -129.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,574,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

