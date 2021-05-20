Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 20,000 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12.

Shares of INOD opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.43 million, a P/E ratio of -339.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84. Innodata Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innodata by 39.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

