INO COIN Price Tops $3.73 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $672.00 million and approximately $162,250.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can now be purchased for about $3.73 or 0.00009301 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, INO COIN has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00076929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.14 or 0.01201249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.83 or 0.09841004 BTC.

INO COIN (CRYPTO:INO) is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

