Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells $13,537.90 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Lota S. Zoth sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $13,537.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,429.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INO opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 39,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.