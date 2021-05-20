Insider Buying: ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700.

ACO.X opened at C$43.92 on Thursday. ATCO Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$35.24 and a 12 month high of C$44.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$42.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.19. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACO.X shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective (up from C$43.00) on shares of ATCO in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB downgraded ATCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ATCO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ATCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.64.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.