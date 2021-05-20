Insider Buying: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Purchases 1,399 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $60,003.11.

GLW stock opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.95, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

