Insider Buying: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fabrice Spenninck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Fabrice Spenninck acquired 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00.

Shares of GTX opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

