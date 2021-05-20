Insider Buying: NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) insider Peter Johnston acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.59 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,625.00 ($28,303.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. NRW’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through four business segments: Civil, Mining, Drill and Blast, and Mining Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

