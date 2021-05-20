Insider Buying: Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Acquires $827,080.00 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rain Therapeutics stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Rain Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

