Insider Selling: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Sells $31,642,000.00 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $51.21 on Thursday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acushnet by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 90,419 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist raised their price target on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

