Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 3,822 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.32 on Thursday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $803.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 591.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

