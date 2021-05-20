Insider Selling: Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Sells C$67,400.00 in Stock

Calibre Mining Corp (CVE:CXB) Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$67,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$934,000.

Clive Thomas Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 1,400 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$2,814.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Clive Thomas Johnson sold 96,800 shares of Calibre Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total value of C$194,568.00.

CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

