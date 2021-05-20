Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells $668,900.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CDNA opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -155.43 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $4,222,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $3,266,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CareDx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareDx by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 83,171 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

