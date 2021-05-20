Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Sells 20,868 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

