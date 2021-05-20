Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 13,030 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $140.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,501.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.15.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,704,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,648,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,636,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,733,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after acquiring an additional 329,938 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in CONMED by 703.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CONMED by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,239 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

