Insider Selling: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) VP Sells $103,435.64 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $388.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 60,612 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

