Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells 52,700 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.81, for a total value of $16,537,787.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total value of $15,910,130.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $21,800,120.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.14, for a total value of $22,041,520.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.21, for a total value of $20,618,280.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total value of $20,922,240.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $20,402,040.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $313.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $331.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.16 and its 200 day moving average is $280.87.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

