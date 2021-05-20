Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells 1,024 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32.

HAE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.72. 1,240,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,775,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 148.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 227,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

