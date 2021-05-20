Insider Selling: Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO Sells 32,625 Shares of Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of Hess Midstream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80.

NYSE:HESM opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.17 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HESM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 162,513 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 142,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 19,913 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

