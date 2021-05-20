Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $44.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 219.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.