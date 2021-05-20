Insider Selling: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Sells 11,248 Shares of Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PK stock opened at $20.66 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,460,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,526,000 after acquiring an additional 595,347 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $2,315,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $5,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

