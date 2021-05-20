Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells 16,947 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $679,744.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,996.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 433,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,548. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PETQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PetIQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,905,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after acquiring an additional 258,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PetIQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PetIQ by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,290,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,596,000 after purchasing an additional 330,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in PetIQ by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 559,606 shares during the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

