Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLAB stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 222,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after acquiring an additional 53,719 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.