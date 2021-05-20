Insider Selling: SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Sells 13,515 Shares of Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 749,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,754. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in SVMK by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

