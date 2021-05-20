Insider Selling: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Sells $97,500.00 in Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.18. Zomedica Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

