Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Sells $549,394.56 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,395 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $112,038.10.

On Thursday, April 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $665,046.72.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $170,800.84.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

