Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 15,421 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Nicholas John Swenson acquired 15,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,465.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ISIG stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 3,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Insignia Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

