Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

IBP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:IBP opened at $114.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $55.96 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 44.72%. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,273,000 after acquiring an additional 136,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,985,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,491,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

