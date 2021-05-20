Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after buying an additional 3,079,578 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $158.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $77.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

