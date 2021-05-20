Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

