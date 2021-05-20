Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 718.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXI. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $94.42 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $57.74 and a twelve month high of $99.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

