Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,163,238. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

