Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Intellinetics in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS INLX opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Intellinetics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 444.37%.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

