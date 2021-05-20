Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.54 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICPT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of ICPT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 13,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,585. The company has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

