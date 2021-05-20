Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague Sells 675 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ICE stock opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.01 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

