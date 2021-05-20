Intrusion (INTZ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Intrusion (NASDAQ: INTZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

5/11/2021 – Intrusion had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/7/2021 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/5/2021 – Intrusion was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

5/5/2021 – Intrusion had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Intrusion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

3/30/2021 – Intrusion is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of INTZ traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. Intrusion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 179.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intrusion news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

