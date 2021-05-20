Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Position Boosted by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 785,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 318,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,209. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

