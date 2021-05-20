Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.1% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,707,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 220,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,935 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,702,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $324.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $223.94 and a 52-week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

